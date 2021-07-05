United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $211.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

