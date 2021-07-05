United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.99 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.44%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

