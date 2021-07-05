Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) is Avenir Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises about 4.3% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $49,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.88. 234,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.20. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $147.82 and a one year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.