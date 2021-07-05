Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head to Head Comparison

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Great Ajax pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.79 $19.45 million N/A N/A Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.87 $28.50 million $0.93 14.12

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Ajax 0 1 4 0 2.80

Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.76% 12.67% 4.16% Great Ajax 60.35% 9.63% 2.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.