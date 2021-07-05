Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UMGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,432. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
