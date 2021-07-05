Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.