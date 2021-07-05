UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,673.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $815,704.45 and approximately $93,673.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00133968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.93 or 0.99915056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

