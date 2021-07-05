US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 82,638 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.