UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

