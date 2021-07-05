Validity Hits Market Cap of $11.30 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00007652 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $6,756.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00431279 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,343,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,764 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.