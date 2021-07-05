Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of Vallourec stock remained flat at $$6.50 on Monday. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

