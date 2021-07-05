Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 67,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 5,685,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 112,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 368,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,943. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

