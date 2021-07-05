Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 122.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.