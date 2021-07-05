Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 205.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

