Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.27. 3,026,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $225.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

