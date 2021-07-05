Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $225.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

