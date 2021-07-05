Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

