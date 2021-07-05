VAULT Price Reaches $4.24 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00012423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1,403.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00134806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00166482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.28 or 0.99837287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 417,978 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

