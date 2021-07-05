VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $10.21 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIQU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $30,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,875,000.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.