Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at $567,825,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

