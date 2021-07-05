Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,001.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 249,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

