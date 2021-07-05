Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VERY opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vericity has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vericity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vericity by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vericity by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

