Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of VET opened at C$10.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

