Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 275 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

