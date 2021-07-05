VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

