Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.56 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

