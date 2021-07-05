Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,178 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

