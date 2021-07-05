Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $639.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $328.81 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $650.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.