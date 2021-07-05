Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 252,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

