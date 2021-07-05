Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.60.

VRTS stock opened at $274.56 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

