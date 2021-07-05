Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

