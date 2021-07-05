Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

VNNVF opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

