W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

