W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Update

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTCG opened at $1.16 on Monday. W Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

