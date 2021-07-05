Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $1.68 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 658,763 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $1,679,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,072,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $673,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

