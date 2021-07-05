Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $52.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,868,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,526. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

