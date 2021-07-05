Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157,902 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT stock opened at $140.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.