Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 281.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the quarter. Four Corners Property Trust makes up 3.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $39,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.87. 13,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

