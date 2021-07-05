Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $30.92 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 167,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,924,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises 2.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,917. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.