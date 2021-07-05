Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

