Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

