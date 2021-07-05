Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

