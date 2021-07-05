Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Weis Markets by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

