Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $42.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

