Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Abiomed by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 103,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,329,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $317.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.