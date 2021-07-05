Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 51,899 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 223.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,899 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.