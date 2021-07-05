Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 85,390 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.26 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

