Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $133,216,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $90,126,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $60.21 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

