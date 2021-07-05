Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,555 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.