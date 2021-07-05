WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

